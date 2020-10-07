Highlights from Cabinet meet: e-bidding for natural gas, Kolkata Metro to be extended

The Union Cabinet, which met on Wednesday, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 20 years as a democratically elected leader. Mr. Modi, previously served as Chief Minister of Gujarat for three consecutive terms.

In a media briefing later in the day, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar elaborated on the key decisions taken.

Here are the key decisions taken:

The Cabinet took a decision on reforming natural gas financing.

The Cabinet discussed the COVID-19 situation and the challenges in the winter ahead. An awareness campaign will start tomorrow to promote masks, social distancing and hand washing, Mr. Javadekar says.

A long-pending Metro project in Kolkata has been cleared.

A memorandum of cooperation with Japan on cyber security has been approved.

A memorandum of understanding with Canada on barcoding of faunal genomes has been approved.

Stockholm convention has been ratified by banning seven more chemicals that are health and environmental hazards.

e-bidding system for natural gas

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says the Cabinet has approved a standardized e-bidding system for natural gas. Producers will have the choice of a panel of platforms.

A transparent market price will emerge from this. Producing company cannot participate in the bidding process. Affiliated companies can participate, he says.

Kolkata Metro to be extended

East-West Metro corridor in Kolkata was approved 12 years ago and work was supposed to start. But unfortunately, the state government did not support in land acquisition and the project was stuck, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The work was re-started in 2015. Today, the project with a new alignment and a cost of over Rs.8,575 crore has been approved.

The 16.6km corridor will be completed by December 2021.

On Bengaluru suburban rail project, Mr. Goyal says can't discuss or give any information as the Model Code of Conduct is in force in Karnataka.