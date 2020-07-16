Highest single-day spike in West Bengal

West Bengal recorded 1,589 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike yet, taking its tally to 34,427. The State also recorded 20 more deaths, pushing its toll to 1,000.
Of the latest victims, nine were from Kolkata, six from North 24 Parganas, three from Howrah, and one each from Hooghly and Paschim Bardhaman districts. There are 12,747 active cases in the State and its recovery rate stands at 60.06%. As many as 11,388 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Testing stepped up
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said cases were expected to rise in next few months further with more testing and tracing. Taking a swipe at the Opposition parties, who were alleging denial of treatment in State-run facilities, Ms. Banerjee said it was not a time to indulge in “dirty politics”.
The Chief Minister also pointed out that 12 government employees had died in the State of COVID-19. She announced a job to next of kin of State government employees along with ₹10 lakh insurance provided by the State government. The State government would give a special gallantry award to all COVID-19 warriors, along with a certificate acknowledging their selfless service to the nation.
“We want to salute their spirit and service. The COVID warriors are doing the greatest service to the nation. I request you all for the continued support. You’re all giving the real fight,” she added.
