Higher learning institutions have responsibility in transforming impressionable youth: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates a two-day conference of Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities and Directors of Institutions of National Importance, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Institutions imparting higher learning have a major responsibility in transforming impressionable youth, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

“For this, we need to address their aspirations, as they are future leaders in various spheres of life,” President Kovind said, inaugurating a two-day conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan of vice-chancellors (VCs) of central universities and directors of institutions of national importance.

The President noted that India’s ranking in Global Innovation Index has significantly improved from 76 in 2014 to 46 in 2021, he said that digital technologies are expanding the boundaries of education. The key to achieving excellence is to harness its transformational benefits and enrich the teaching and learning experience.

“When the pandemic threatened to derail teaching and learning, technology ensured continuity. There were difficulties, no doubt, but it is good to see that all of you imparted teaching and conducted assessments, evaluations and research uninterrupted. We can build on that experience now, and make classroom sessions more interactive, giving students a thorough understanding of the subject,” he said.

The President stressed on adopting "sophisticated and innovative learning approaches" to improve the quality of education.

He expressed happiness at the conference adopting the theme of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the glorious history of India’s freedom movement.

He said the country's young citizens are not only the inheritors of the past but are also the ones who will be leading India into its next golden age.

“Institutions of higher education have a major responsibility of transforming the impressionable youth. For this, we need to address their aspirations, as they are future leaders in various spheres of life.

“I can say with confidence that each one of you is going to help achieve this goal. The extraordinary growth of India in recent times would not have otherwise been possible. I am sure you will continue the good work,” he said.

The President is the Visitor of 161 central institutes of higher education. Out of 161 institutes, 53 are attending the conference physically while others are connected virtually, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

President Kovind said improving the quality of institutions of higher learning is of vital importance and noted that for a country like India, the importance of utilising research into socially and economically relevant outcomes cannot be ignored.

He noted that in order to encourage an ecosystem of start-ups and innovation, nearly 2,775 institutional innovation councils have been set up in higher education institutions in 28 states and six UTs.

Stressing on the importance of skills during schooling, he said, "School lays the foundation, but this must lead a student to higher or vocational education meeting both aptitude and aspirations".

During the inaugural session of the conference, the President also presented the ‘Visitor’s Award 2020 for Research (Biological Sciences)’ to Prof Mohammad Zahid Ashraf of Jamia Millia Islamia and the ‘Visitor’s Award 2020 for Technology Development’ to Prof Pritam Deb of Tezpur University.