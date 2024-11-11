High prevalence of sexual violence among gay, bisexual men across six cities: study

Research conducted by four academicians sheds light on the prevalence of violence against gay and bisexual men across six cities. About 44% of the men sampled in Delhi said they faced sexual violence, making it the city with the highest prevalence of sexual violence against Men Who Have Sex With Men (MSM).

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey, showing that 78.7% gay men and 44% bisexual men have faced some sort of violence — be it verbal, physical, or sexual violence, comes amid growing concerns about safety among the community with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) replacing the Indian Penal Code. Unlike the IPC, the BNS does not have a Section dealing with the rape of men or transgender people.

When the Supreme Court had ‘read down’ Section 377, because sex between people of the same gender was no longer punitive, it had retained the provision that covered the rape of men, transgender people and animals. The BNS, however, does not have any such Sections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | Centre asks States to ensure queer community gets equal rights in prisons

Sample of 300

The research published by BMC Public Health, conducted by academicians Suraj Pal, Praveen Kumar Pathak, Margubur Rahaman and Niharika Tripathi, sampled 300 self-identified MSM in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

The research concluded that violence against MSM is a pervasive issue in the six metropolitan cities studied in India, particularly affecting individuals with lower education and low income.

Men from marginalised, low-income families are more likely to face violence

ADVERTISEMENT

The results reveal that those aged 18-24 reported the most violence, and respondents who were out about their sexuality in public were five times more likely to face any violence than those who were not.

It also shows that among those who fell under the general category, 48.8% had reported facing violence, while this was much higher in those in the OBC category (84.1%) and SC/ST category (71.6%).

Respondents belonging to the high-income group were 83% less likely to face any violence in comparison to respondents belonging to the low-income groups, it noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most violent city for MSMs was Kolkata, with 80% reported faced violence of any kind, followed by Delhi where 72% had faced violence. This was followed by Mumbai, where 58% had faced violence.

Delhi, however, saw the most amount of sexual violence with 44% reporting sexual violence. This was followed by Mumbai where the prevalence stood at 32%. In all six cities, the average of men who faced sexual violence stood at 29%. Kolkata, meanwhile, noted the highest prevalence of verbal and physical violence.

No legal provision

Anas Tanwir, a Supreme Court lawyer, says that under the BNS, a man cannot report rape as it is not considered illegal. He says, “With the IPC gone, there is no law protecting men, be it gay, bisexual or heterosexual men, from rape.” He added that under other Sections, men can still complain about grievous hurt, but dealing with rape is not the purpose of those provisions.

Praveen K Pathak, JNU professor, who was among those conducted the research, said, “There is currently no provision for men to report rape. However, it is a work in progress, we are working in the right direction and hopefully, such a provision will be implemented soon.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.