High-level probe into fire in MTNL/BSNL buildings ordered

The government on Tuesday ordered a “high-level inquiry” into three instances of fire that occurred at buildings owned by the state-run telecom firms BSNL and MTNL in three cities on Monday.

While two major incidents occurred at the MTNL building in Mumbai and the BSNL building in Kolkata, one minor incident occurred in the MTNL building in New Delhi.

“These outbreaks were controlled by the fire department. No casualties of the MTNL/BSNL employees or other persons in the buildings were reported,” an official statement said.

It said while the reasons were being established by the fire and the police departments, Minister for Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad “has ordered a high-level inquiry by BSNL/MTNL in relation to the said incidents”. He had also asked that the two firms should conduct fresh fire and safety audit for all their buildings.

Following the fire at the nine-floor building in Mumbai, landline services of about 25,000 customers and Internet services of about 8,000 customers were down. These are likely to be restored within four days. Likewise, due to the incident at the BSNL building at Salt Lake, Kolkata, mobile services in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and data services in West Bengal have been impacted and are expected to be restored in the next 24 hours.

“Expert teams from BSNL and MTNL have been deployed round the clock to ensure complete restoration of network and services at the affected premises. The situation is being closely monitored at CMD level in both the organisations,” the statement said.