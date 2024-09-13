High Courts should not sit on bail pleas: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday (September 13, 2024) held that a High Court must either relegate bail pleas to the trial court concerned then and there or promptly hear them on merits as the right to personal liberty was at stake.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan made the observation in a judgment granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

The top court was addressing the argument by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that Mr. Kejriwal’s bail application must be sent back to the trial court where chargesheets were filed.

Justice Bhuyan pointed out that the Delhi High Court, which Mr. Kejriwal had approached for interim bail, took a whole month, and then thought it best to send the Chief Minister to the trial court for the relief.

The judge, in his separate opinion, said the High Court issued notice on Mr. Kejriwal’s plea on July 5 and went on to hear the case on July 17. The case was again listed for hearing on July 29, at the end of which it was reserved for judgment. It took the High Court seven more days to deliver the judgment on August 5. The verdict saw the High Court not decide the bail application on merits, choosing to give Mr. Kejriwal “liberty to approach the Special Judge for regular bail saying that such a course of action would be more beneficial to the appellant”.

‘Personal liberty at stake’

“If an accused approaches the High Court directly without first seeking relief from the trial court, it is generally appropriate for the High Court to redirect them to the trial court at the threshold. Nevertheless, if there are significant delays following notice, it may not be prudent to relegate the matter to the trial court at a later stage. Bail being closely tied to personal liberty, such claims should be adjudicated promptly on their merits, rather than oscillating between courts on mere procedural technicalities,” Justice Kant noted.

In its judgment on Friday (September 13, 2024), the top court dismissed the CBI argument to send Mr. Kejriwal back to the trial court for regular bail.

However, Justice Kant touched upon a “general understanding” that an accused ideally should approach the trial court first for bail as he would get the benefit of multiple tiers of appeal.

Besides, the trial judge could peruse the chargesheet and form a prima facie opinion about various factors such as gravity of the offence, degree of involvement of the accused, the background and vulnerability of the witnesses, the approximate timeline for conclusion of the trial based on the number of witnesses and the societal impact of granting or denying bail, Justice Kant reasoned in his opinion.