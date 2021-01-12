High alert maintained at LAC: Army Chief Naravane

New Delhi

12 January 2021 12:24 IST

Pakistan continues to embrace terrorism as a state policy, he says

Stressing that high alert is being maintained on the country’s northern and eastern borders, Army chief General M.M. Naravane on Tuesday said the Indian Army is prepared to meet any eventuality.

“All logistics aspects are well taken care of. There is no cause for concern for that at all. As a result our operational preparedness is of high order,”, Mr. Naravane said during a press conference here. Accusing Pakistan of continuing to embrace terrorism as a state policy, the Army chief said about the armed forces’ zero tolerance for terror. A clear message has been sent,”, he said.

Mr. Naravane also expressed satisfaction on the Army getting necessary budgetary allocations last year to enhance capability. “Each arm and service has got what it needs. What has transpired is the need for us to restructure and capability development,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

On the multiple threat perceptions on the border, Gen. Naravane said, “There is no doubt that Pakistan and China together form a potent threat and there is an aspect of collusivity. It is very much form of our assessments while formulating plans.”

Gen. Naravane termed the mobilisation of forces along the eastern border by the People’s Liberation Army as an annual affair”. “We were fully aware of their deployment. But they had a first mover advantage,” he said. “India had the same advantage in August (last year) when we surprised the Chinese despite eyeball to eyeball confrontation,” he added.

The Army chief opined that the Chinese might have withdrawn from the depth areas, since the training areas have been vacated. “. However, there is no reduction in their strength or our strength in the friction areas,” he said.

“Based in equal and mutual security we can reach a solution leading to disengagement from friction areas”, he said.

Gen. Naravane said he had initiated a proposal to induct women officers for flying duty. “In the next course in July, women officers will be inducted and will be deployed for frontline flying duties,” he said.

When asked if the Army is prepared for an extended deployment if the standoff continued at the eastern border, Gen. Naravane said "We are ready to hold ground for as long as it takes to achieve our national objectives."