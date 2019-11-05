Hideout unearthed in Kishtwar, overground worker of Hizbul arrested

An Overground Worker (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested after security forces unearthed a hideout in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday. A cache of arms and ammunition including a Pakistan-make 7.63 mm pistol with a magazine and a Chinese grenade were recovered from the hideout unearthed during a joint search operation by Rashtriya Rifles and police in Sangram Bhatta area of the district on Monday, the official said.
They said Asif Mustafa (30), who was working as an OGW for terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, was arrested during the operation and is being questioned.
Other material recovered from the hideout inside Mustafa’s house included two AK magazines, a radio set with antenna, 52 rounds of ammunition and a letter pad with stamp of Hizbul Mujahideen district commander, the officials said.
