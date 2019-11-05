National

Hideout unearthed in Kishtwar, overground worker of Hizbul arrested

Kishtwar as shown in Google Map

Kishtwar as shown in Google Map  

more-in

Security forces recover arms and ammunition from the hideout inside his house

An Overground Worker (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested after security forces unearthed a hideout in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday. A cache of arms and ammunition including a Pakistan-make 7.63 mm pistol with a magazine and a Chinese grenade were recovered from the hideout unearthed during a joint search operation by Rashtriya Rifles and police in Sangram Bhatta area of the district on Monday, the official said.

They said Asif Mustafa (30), who was working as an OGW for terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, was arrested during the operation and is being questioned.

Other material recovered from the hideout inside Mustafa’s house included two AK magazines, a radio set with antenna, 52 rounds of ammunition and a letter pad with stamp of Hizbul Mujahideen district commander, the officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National
Pakistan
crime
police
terrorism (crime)
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 9:58:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/hideout-unearthed-in-kishtwar-overground-worker-of-hizbul-mujahideen-arrested/article29886527.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY