National

Hideout unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban, ammunition found

Security forces unearthed a hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and recovered ammunition and explosives on May 11, officials said.

Acting on an input, a police team launched a search operation in Sumber area, they said.

Also Read
Civilian, militants killed in Shopian encounter

During the searches, they recovered 179 rounds of ammunition, including 132 rounds of AK-47, 12 rounds of Chinese pistol, two magazines, one wireless set, and two UBGL grenades with one UBGL tube, they said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Jammu and Kashmir
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2022 12:02:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/hideout-unearthed-in-jammu-and-kashmirs-ramban-ammunition-found/article65403534.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY