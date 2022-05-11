Hideout unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban, ammunition found
Acting on an input, a police team launched a search operation in Sumber area, the officials said.
Security forces unearthed a hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and recovered ammunition and explosives on May 11, officials said.
Acting on an input, a police team launched a search operation in Sumber area, they said.
During the searches, they recovered 179 rounds of ammunition, including 132 rounds of AK-47, 12 rounds of Chinese pistol, two magazines, one wireless set, and two UBGL grenades with one UBGL tube, they said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.