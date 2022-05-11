Hideout unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban, ammunition found

Acting on an input, a police team launched a search operation in Sumber area, the officials said.

Security forces unearthed a hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and recovered ammunition and explosives on May 11, officials said.

During the searches, they recovered 179 rounds of ammunition, including 132 rounds of AK-47, 12 rounds of Chinese pistol, two magazines, one wireless set, and two UBGL grenades with one UBGL tube, they said.