Hero’s welcome awaits Vinesh Phogat in native village as residents stand by her

Residents of Balali, the native village of wrestler Vinesh Phogat in Haryana, feel the anguish and pain over her returning empty handed from the Paris Olympics 2024 after being on the cusp of securing a historic gold in wrestling for the country, says Rajesh Sangwan, 61, former sarpanch of Jhojhu Kalan, sitting on a charpoy along with a few elderly men from the neighbouring villages.

By his side is Mahavir Phogat, 67, Ms. Vinesh’s paternal uncle and Dhronacharya awardee, who says “luck did not favour” the grappler, whose appeal to be awarded a silver medal was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday. She had been disqualified from the women’s 50 kg freestyle final last week for being 100 gm overweight.

Yet, he holds on to hope. “With the court deferring its verdict twice, there was hope for a favourable decision. Still not everything is lost. I’ve heard that an appeal has been made to a higher authority,” the uncle says.

Ms. Vinesh’s decision to quit wrestling “can be understood” after suffering the setback, he says, but “we will try to persuade her to rethink it and aim for gold in the 2028 Olympics”. He says she is still 30 and has several years of wrestling left in her.

Mr. Mahavir, however, rues Ms. Vinesh’s “missed opportunity” to qualify for the 53 kg category as she was spearheading the protests in Delhi against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the then Wrestling Federation of India chief, who is accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

The Sarv Khap Panchayat in Kheri Bura village on August 10 had announced that Ms. Vinesh, who is slated to return home on August 17, would be accorded a hero’s welcome. “For us she is a gold medallist. We will welcome her like one,” says Sher Singh, a villager. Her reception will be grander than the one given to any gold medallist, chips in Rakesh Kaliraman, with others nodding in affirmation.

A group of elderly women, stepping out of a temple on the outskirts of Balali, claims the wrestler was a “victim of a conspiracy”. Struggling to recall the name of Mr. Brij Bhushan, Vimla Sangwan, 65, lays the blame for Ms. Vinesh’s setback on the BJP leader. Ms. Vimla says she did not feel like eating for two days after hearing the news of the grappler’s disqualification. “He will reap what he sows,” quips another woman in the group.

‘Make her RS member’

Sanjay Chahal, a 42-year-old farmer in the village, says the President should nominate the wrestler as a member of the Rajya Sabha so she can “look into the eyes of her conspirators and question them”.

Amit, former sarpanch of Balali, whose daughter is an aspiring wrestler, says Ms. Vinesh was determined to prove her detractors wrong. “Vinesh gave it her all, but fell short by 100 gm. We may sympathise with her, but can never understand her pain.”

