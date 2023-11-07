Heroin seizure case: NIA conducts searches in three States

November 07, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday has carried out simultaneous searches at eight locations across Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a heroin seizure case.

“The searches development pertains to the seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics, specifically heroin, which was intercepted upon its arrival in India through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Attari, Amritsar, on April 24, 2022. The contraband was concealed within a consignment of licorice roots (Mulethi) originating from overseas suppliers in Afghanistan,” said the agency on Tuesday.

The case was initially instituted by the Customs officials posted at the ICP-Attari. On July 30, 2022, the NIA re-registered the case “with the objective of investigating not only the drug seizure but also the role of multiple companies and individuals involved in the drug racket and the related proceeds of illegal drug trade”.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the completion of its initial investigations, the NIA had filed a comprehensive chargesheet against four accused, identified as Razi Haider Zaidi, Shahid Ahmed, Nazir Ahmad Qani (Afghan national) and Vipin Mittal, on December 16, 2022.

“Searches conducted on Tuesday have proven to be highly productive, resulting in the recovery of significant incriminating materials, including documents and digital devices,” said the NIA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT