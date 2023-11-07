HamberMenu
Heroin seizure case: NIA conducts searches in three States

The case was initially instituted by the Customs officials posted at the ICP-Attari

November 07, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday has carried out simultaneous searches at eight locations across Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a heroin seizure case.

“The searches development pertains to the seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics, specifically heroin, which was intercepted upon its arrival in India through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Attari, Amritsar, on April 24, 2022. The contraband was concealed within a consignment of licorice roots (Mulethi) originating from overseas suppliers in Afghanistan,” said the agency on Tuesday.

The case was initially instituted by the Customs officials posted at the ICP-Attari. On July 30, 2022, the NIA re-registered the case “with the objective of investigating not only the drug seizure but also the role of multiple companies and individuals involved in the drug racket and the related proceeds of illegal drug trade”.

After the completion of its initial investigations, the NIA had filed a comprehensive chargesheet against four accused, identified as Razi Haider Zaidi, Shahid Ahmed, Nazir Ahmad Qani (Afghan national) and Vipin Mittal, on December 16, 2022.

“Searches conducted on Tuesday have proven to be highly productive, resulting in the recovery of significant incriminating materials, including documents and digital devices,” said the NIA.

