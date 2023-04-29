ADVERTISEMENT

Heroin packet recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar

April 29, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF personnel launched a search operation on the outskirts of Hardo Rattan village in Amritsar, the official said in a statement. 

PTI

Border Security Force (BSF) troops on April 29 recovered a packet of heroin from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, an official said.

During the search, the troops recovered a 1.5-kilogramme packet of narcotic substance wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from an agriculture field in the village, he said. 

The packet was discovered during reaping of straw after wheat harvesting. 

CONNECT WITH US