Heroin packet recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar

April 29, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Border Security Force (BSF) troops on April 29 recovered a packet of heroin from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF personnel launched a search operation on the outskirts of Hardo Rattan village in Amritsar, the official said in a statement.

During the search, the troops recovered a 1.5-kilogramme packet of narcotic substance wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from an agriculture field in the village, he said.

The packet was discovered during reaping of straw after wheat harvesting.