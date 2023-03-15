Here is your chance to be part of Worldview!

HamberMenu
March 15, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 12:11 pm IST

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar is a weekly video feature where The Hindu’s Diplomatic Affairs Editor explains world politics and its implication in India.

As the Worldview gears up for its 100th episode, here is your chance to be part of it.

What do you want to know about India’s international relations, latest news developments, India’s foreign policy? Tell us in the comments below and be a part of the upcoming landmark episode.

You may also post your questions on our Twitter, Youtube or Instagram handles.

Click here to view previous episodes.

