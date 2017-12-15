Hemraj’s wife challenges acquittal of the Talwars

The acquittal of dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the 2008 twin murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

The plea filed by Hemraj’s wife is the first petition in the top court against the Allahabad High Court’s acquittal of the couple on October 12 this year on the ground that they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record.

A CBI ourt at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh had sentenced the Talwars to life imprisonment in the case on November 26, 2013.

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars’ Noida residence in May 2008 with her throat slit. The needle of suspicion had initially pointed towards 45-year-old Hemraj who was missing. But his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.

As the Uttar Pradesh police drew flak over a shoddy probe into the case which was making national headlines, the then Chief Minister Mayawati recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).