Hemant Soren launches Abua Beer Abua Dishom Campaign

November 07, 2023 03:24 am | Updated 03:24 am IST - Patna

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday launched Jharkhand’s much-awaited Abua Beer Abua Dishom Campaign under which forest rights lease will be given to the tribals dependent on forest.

The scheme was launched under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, at a programme organised by the Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, Minority and Backward Class Welfare Department in Ranchi. Mr. played the drums to mark the announcement of the campaign.

Under this campaign, a target has been set to distribute a large number of forest leases among the tribal and indigenous communities living in the forest areas of the State.

Mr. Soren remarked that Jharkhand was completely different from other States of the country and its culture, civilisation and custom had a distinct identity.

Rights ignored

Attacking the former governments of Jharkhand, mainly those led by the BJP, Mr. Soren said, “The work which should have started long ago in the State under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, is being started today by our government in the form of ‘Abua Beer Abua Dishom Campaign’. It’s been 17 to 18 years since the Forest Rights Act came into force but in Jharkhand, the seriousness of this Act was never kept in mind and completely ignored.”

He further said that 80% of people in the State were dependent on farming and his government was giving them rights and entitlements through the campaign. Mr. Soren pointed out that even after many years since the creation of Jharkhand, no one paid attention to the seriousness of the provisions of the Forest Rights Act.

Emphasis on responsibility

Mr. Soren also said that officers should set an example among the people by bringing changes in their working style.

“The geography of the State and the ongoing development activities within will create a situation of conflict in days to come. At present, coal is being extracted even from the farming land. If not today, then tomorrow the mineral wealth will be exhausted. Mining companies will extract mineral wealth and leave it in a state that is difficult to explain. So, officers at district level must perform their duties,” he advised.

He also said that by giving them legal rights, the issue of encroachment could be stopped in the villages.

“The tribals were [relocated] to various places by the British people so that they could do farming work and plant trees for them. Tribal people have the ability to save forests. I will ask the forest department to do special work towards saving forests. Follow the responsibilities given to you in the system. All officers should discharge their role with honesty and commitment towards the work,” he added.