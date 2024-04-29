Hemant Soren bail plea | SC issues notice to the ED; to consider his plea next week

April 29, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on April 29 issued a notice to the Directorate of Enforcement on former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s plea for interim bail.

A Bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, posted the case for the week commencing on May 6.

Meanwhile, the Bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, gave the Jharkhand High Court liberty to pronounce judgment on Mr. Soren’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January.

The High Court had reserved the case for judgment on February 28.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Mr. Soren, said none of the predicate offences, including forgery or fraud, could be linked to his client. “He is not involved in any of that,” Mr. Sibal emphasised. Justice Khanna, however, said there were allegations of proceeds of crime linked to Mr. Soren. “There is a plot of 8.5 acre,” Justice Khanna said.

Mr. Soren had moved the Supreme Court on April 24, saying the High Court was not pronouncing its verdict on his plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case. He was arrested on January 31 after he resigned as the Jharkhand chief minister. He was arrested after being grilled by the ED for seven hours in the case.

The ED is probing the alleged “huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by manipulation of official records by showing dummy sellers and purchasers in the guise of forged/bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores’‘.

