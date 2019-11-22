Hema Malini flags monkey menace in Lok Sabha

Monkey menace in Mathura and Delhi reverberated in the Lok Sabha on Thursday with BJP MP and Bollywood actor Hema Malini raising the issue as a notable problem, which, she claimed, has caused deaths of various people in her constituency, seeking government attention towards the matter.

Members across party lines were on the same page over the issue when the matter was raised in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour. They noted the problem as an alarming and serious one seeking government’s action.

Raising the issue, Ms. Hema Malini said that many people were killed in her constituency in Mathura and its nearby areas like Vrindavan due to attacks by the simians.

“The natural habitat of monkeys has shrunk and people in Vrindavan are forced to deal with them strictly when they visit residential areas for food. Pilgrims offer ‘kachori’ and ‘samosa’ to monkeys due to which they are falling sick and in turn affecting health of people,” she said.

She said attempts had been made to sterilise monkeys which turned them “very violent.” “They have made life-threatening attacks. People have been killed in Vrindavan.”

The MP said the animals also have the right to live and the Forest department should create a “monkey safari” which would solve the problem.