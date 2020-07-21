Helpline for students’ mental health launched

National

Keeping in mind the stress faced by students and their families especially during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Tuesday rolled out a mental health initiative named Manodarpan.

The platform includes a national toll free helpline for students of schools, universities and colleges, which will be manned by a pool of experienced counsellors, psychologists and mental health professionals, according to an official statement. Students can call 8448440632 for help during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

Manodarpan also has a website which will host an interactive online chat platform, advisories and tips on mental and emotional health, a national database of counsellors, links to webinars and other resources.

“COVID -19 is understandably a challenging time for everyone around the world. Children and adolescents may be more vulnerable and may experience heightened level of stress, anxiety and fearfulness, along with a range of other emotional and behavioural issues,” HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

