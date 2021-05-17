Helpline for senior citizens to be fully functional by May end

‘Elderline’ has already started in U.P., M.P., Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, says Social Justice Ministry.

The Social Justice Ministry said on Monday its helpline for senior citizens, Elderline, would be fully operational by the end of May, having already started in some States so far.

“To address the problems of the elders in the context of the pandemic, the Ministry has started Statewise call centres in major States under the Elderline project,” it said.

It said the facility had been made operational in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with 475 calls received since April 28. In U.P., the call centre started on May 14. It said Telangana already had this facility for over a year.

“Efforts are being made to make them functional in all States by end of May. These call centres can be reached by toll free number 14567,” it said.

Of the calls received so far, the highest were from Madhya Pradesh (163), followed by Karnataka (122), Uttar Pradesh (94), Tamil Nadu (71) and Rajasthan (25).