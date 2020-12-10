HelpAge India presented the UN Population Award for 2020

HelpAge India has been presented the UN Population Award for 2020 (institutional category), as per a release issued by the UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund). Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1981, the United Nations Population Award recognises contributions in the fields of population and reproductive health. The Committee for the United Nations Population Award, which made the selections, is chaired by Ion Jinga, Permanent Representative of Romania to the United Nations, and is composed of representatives of nine other UN Member States.

“For the first time in the history of the UN Population Award, the honour is being conferred on an Indian institution. The last time the Award came to an Indian was 28 years ago, back in 1992, when it was awarded to Mr. J.R.D. Tata as an individual laureate. HelpAge India, which has been working for ‘the cause and care of disadvantaged older persons to improve their quality of life’ for over four decades, is the first Indian institution to receive this award,” added the release.