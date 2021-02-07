Help with Chamoli relief, Sonia tells cadre

New Delhi

07 February 2021

Congress chief expressed concern over the news of a glacier breaking off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, triggering an avalanche and deluge.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday urged all party workers and volunteers to help the relief and rescue efforts of people hit by a massive glacier break-off in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath.

In a statement, the Congress chief expressed concern over the news of a glacier breaking off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, triggering an avalanche and deluge in the Alaknanda river system that has washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing.

“I pray for the safety of all and request Congress workers and volunteers to help people and authorities in their relief and rescue efforts. The Indian National Congress stands with the people of Uttarakhand in this hour of tragedy and crisis,” Ms Gandhi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also said the disaster in Chamoli was very tragic and offered his condolences to the people of Uttarakhand. “The State government should provide immediate assistance to all the victims. Congress colleagues should also join hands in the relief work,” he tweeted.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she prays for all those who are stuck in the disaster.