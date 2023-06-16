ADVERTISEMENT

Help people affected by Cyclone Biparjoy: Kejriwal to AAP workers

June 16, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - New Delhi

The entire Kutch district has witnessed heavy rainfall since Cyclone Biparjoy led to landfall near Jakhau Port

PTI

Heavy rain at Mandvi owing to landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kutch district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 16 urged AAP workers to help people affected by Cyclone Biparjoy.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which ripped through Kutch and parts of Saurashtra region of Gujarat, left a trail of destruction as gusty winds and rains wreaked havoc, officials said.

Heavy rains lashed the entire Kutch district since the cyclone started making landfall near Jakhau Port from 6.30 pm on May 15 and the process continued till 2.30 am, an official said on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Strong winds batter Gujarat as cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr. Kejriwal said, "There has been a huge loss due to the cyclone. I appeal to all AAP workers to get involved in relief work and help people." The chief minister also expressed concern over the situation in Manipur.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out a month ago. The state government has imposed curfew in 11 districts and banned internet in a bid to combat the spread of rumours.

"Situation in Manipur is a cause of concern for the whole country. Perhaps, much more needs to be done to restore peace," Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US