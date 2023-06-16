HamberMenu
Help people affected by Cyclone Biparjoy: Kejriwal to AAP workers

The entire Kutch district has witnessed heavy rainfall since Cyclone Biparjoy led to landfall near Jakhau Port

June 16, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Heavy rain at Mandvi owing to landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kutch district.

Heavy rain at Mandvi owing to landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kutch district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 16 urged AAP workers to help people affected by Cyclone Biparjoy.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which ripped through Kutch and parts of Saurashtra region of Gujarat, left a trail of destruction as gusty winds and rains wreaked havoc, officials said.

Heavy rains lashed the entire Kutch district since the cyclone started making landfall near Jakhau Port from 6.30 pm on May 15 and the process continued till 2.30 am, an official said on Thursday.

Strong winds batter Gujarat as cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "There has been a huge loss due to the cyclone. I appeal to all AAP workers to get involved in relief work and help people." The chief minister also expressed concern over the situation in Manipur.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out a month ago. The state government has imposed curfew in 11 districts and banned internet in a bid to combat the spread of rumours.

"Situation in Manipur is a cause of concern for the whole country. Perhaps, much more needs to be done to restore peace," Kejriwal tweeted.

