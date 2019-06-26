Help fulfil the dream of a safe, modern, inclusive nation: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon all parties to move forward together to fulfil the dream of a safe, modern and inclusive country, a call reflected, he said, in the positive mandate that his government received in the last election.

He was speaking in the Lok Sabha, replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President for his address to both Houses of Parliament. Mr. Modi criticised what he termed the Congress’s “missed opportunities” in the past to establish true secularism. He said the mandate that his government received was a validation that it was moving in the right direction, a direction, he said, that valued both welfare and progress.

He extensively quoted from the speeches of Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohia and Jawaharlal Nehru, and said his own government’s direction, including in the field of sanitation and water, emanated from their words.

Mr. Modi made a strong rebuttal of the Opposition’s accusations that he was not mindful of those who came before him. Instead, he accused the Congress of only promoting the Nehru-Gandhi family at the expense of other leaders. “I challenge you to find a single instance, in any function of the past UPA government which remembered any contribution by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whereas I have, twice from the ramparts of the Red Fort, said all those who came before me contributed to where we are today as a nation. So, Vajpayeeji may have been from the BJP, what about the contributions of P.V. Narasimha Rao or even Dr. Manmohan Singh? Former President Pranab Mukherjee was in another party all his life, but it was the NDA government that acknowledged his contributions and awarded him the Bharat Ratna. The contributions of leaders other than those belonging to a particular family are undermined,” he said. In a statement, the Congress hit back, saying the Prime Minister was still in campaign mode.

Its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said the party was glad that Mr. Modi at least had been compelled to quote Pandit Nehru.

“Speaking of what was done in the past, let us remember that today is June 25th, the 44th anniversary of the Emergency, a blot on India’s democracy, when democratic rights were suspended, the press was crushed, all to keep someone in power,” Mr. Modi said.

He said calls currently on for putting certain people in jail or denying bail and parole were the work of the court system, not the political executive, adding, “This is not the Emergency where governments jailed people as they liked.”

Referring to the Triple Talaq Bill, Mr. Modi accused the Congress of missing opportunities to work for women’s empowerment, first by bringing separate civil codes for various religions, and specifically in the context of the Shah Bano judgment in 1985 that led to the passing of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Divorce) Act, 1986 passed by the then Rajiv Gandhi-led government.

He referred to a recent interview of then minister Arif Mohammad Khan who, he said, had quoted senior Congress leaders at that time and the cavalier attitude they had taken towards the future of the Muslim community. “You missed an opportunity then, I appeal to you to support the Bills we have brought now that pertain to human rights,” he said.

Higher targets

Prime Minister Modi said that rather than belittle his predecessors, he believed in reaching for higher targets, like making India a $5 trillion dollar economy, to reach piped water to all homes. “You (the Opposition) stay high above, for in your heights you have lost touch with the roots and reality. I am content to be on the ground,” he said.

He added that his government had, within three weeks of assuming office, taken many important steps including universalising an income support scheme for farmers, announcing scholarships and financial aid to families of policemen who had died on duty, as well as a pension scheme for the unorganised sector.

Quoting extensively from former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s 1951 speech given at the launch of the Congress party’s manifesto before the first General Election, Mr. Modi said the 75 years of independence and the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma should be occasions to reflect on Mr. Nehru’s words on privileges and duties.

“It has been the immemorial lesson of India that it is duty that comes first, and rights and privileges flow from it…there are of course rights and there are privileges for which we have to fight and we have fought, even so, if we forget our duty, then those rights and privileges will not remain long with us,” he said, quoting Mr. Nehru, adding that it was the job of people’s representatives to engender such values in society.

Mr. Chowdhary said: “I think we have scored a great success that at least the Prime Minister who used to previously remain reluctant to quote any Congress leader today was compelled to quote Pt. Nehru at the fag end of his speech, So, I think this was our great victory.”

(With inputs from Sandeep Phukan)