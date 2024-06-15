GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hello from the Melodi team, says Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in video with PM Modi

The five-second video was shared by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on her X account on June 15.

Updated - June 15, 2024 06:53 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 06:35 pm IST - Bari (Italy)

PTI
Combo picture shows Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posts a video of her with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her X account on the sidelines of the G7 Outreach Summit, in Apulia on June 15, 2024.

Combo picture shows Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posts a video of her with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her X account on the sidelines of the G7 Outreach Summit, in Apulia on June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

"Hi friends, from #Melodi", this is how Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni captioned a small selfie video showing her camaraderie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders met on June 14 towards the end of Prime Minister Modi's day-long visit to Apulia, southern Italy, during which he thanked the Italian Prime Minister for the invitation to attend the G7 Summit. This was his first foreign visit after assuming charge for a historic third term as the prime minister.

The five-second video was shared by Ms. Meloni on her X account on June 15.

"Hello from the Melodi team," the 47-year-old Italian leader, the country's first woman Prime Minister, said in the video, in which Mr. Modi, 73, was seen laughing behind her.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-shared the video and wrote, "Long live India-Italy friendship!".

  

Earlier on June 15, a selfie of the two leaders at the G7 Summit went viral.

In December last year, the two leaders had clicked a selfie on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai.

Sharing the picture, Ms. Meloni wrote in the caption, "Good friends at COP28, #Melodi." During their bilateral talks on June 14, the two leaders reviewed the progress of the bilateral strategic partnership and agreed to strengthen cooperation in global fora and multilateral initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

"Had a very good meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni," Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.

"We discussed ways to further cement India-Italy relations in areas like commerce, energy, defence, telecom and more. Our nations will work together in futuristic areas like biofuels, food processing and critical minerals," he said after the meeting.

Related Topics

summit / Italy / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.