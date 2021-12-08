National

Helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, others on board crashes in Tamil Nadu

Fire at the scene of the wreckage where a helicopter carrying Gen. Bipin Rawat and others crashed in Tamil Nadu   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A military helicopter with the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board, among many others, crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force said.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF tweeted.

The chopper was carrying 14 army personnel and family members before it crashed in Kattery.

Further details are awaited.


This is a developing story
