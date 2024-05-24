ADVERTISEMENT

Helicopter carrying pilgrims develops snag, makes emergency landing in Kedarnath

Published - May 24, 2024 12:33 pm IST - Dehradun

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar said the helicopter took off from the Sirsi helipad for Kedarnath early on May 24

PTI

A helicopter with seven people, including pilgrims, on board made an emergency landing in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath after developing a technical snag early on May 24.

The helicopter landed a few metres from the helipad at the Himalayan temple, an official said.

It was carrying seven people, including six pilgrims and the pilot. Everyone is safe, he said.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar said the helicopter took off from the Sirsi helipad for Kedarnath early on Friday.

It developed a technical snag in its rear motor, prompting the pilot to make an emergency landing a few metres from the helipad in Kedarnath, he said citing preliminary reports. The pilot kept his cool and took a quick decision, averting a major mishap, Mr. Gaharwar said.

Everyone is safe and the pilgrims have even returned after having "darshan" at the temple, he added.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and further investigations are underway, Mr. Gaharwar said.

