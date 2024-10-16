ADVERTISEMENT

Helicopter carrying CEC Rajiv Kumar makes emergency landing in Uttarakhand

Updated - October 16, 2024 06:32 pm IST - Pithoragarh

The chopper was on its way to Milam Glacier but due to cloudy weather and low visibility, it landed in Ralam village, 42km away, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Girish Goswami said

PTI

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. | Photo Credit: ANI

A helicopter carrying Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had to make an emergency landing in a village near Munsiyari due to bad weather on Wednesday, an official said.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Girish Goswami said the chopper, which was on its way to Milam Glacier, left at around 1 p.m.

However, due to the cloudy weather and low visibility, it landed on a helipad in Ralam village, 42km away, at around 1.30 p.m., he said.

Additional Chief Election Officer of Uttarakhand Vijay Kumar Jogdande is with the CEC, he said.

There were three people on board the helicopter apart from the pilot. They are all safe and waiting for the weather to clear up to return to Munsiyari, the DM said.

They have the necessary communication equipment including satellite phones, he added.

"I have talked to the CEC twice. They are all safe. If the weather clears up, they will be taken back to Munsiyari and if it does not, they will rest at the ITBP camp near Ralam," the DM said.

