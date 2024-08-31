A damaged helicopter being airlifted from Kedarnath, underslung to an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter, crashed to the ground after it became unstable and was jettisoned mid-air. No casualty was reported in the incident. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the IAF, an Mi-17 V5 helicopter was transporting the damaged Kestrel civil chopper in the Kedarnath valley when the load had to be discarded for reasons of flight safety.

“The crew safely released the load over an unpopulated area, ensuring no damage to life or property. An enquiry has been ordered,” the IAF said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The helicopter belonged to Crystal Aviation Private Limited, which had an emergency landing in Kedarnath on May 24 after it developed a snag mid-air. The pilot had ensured that all seven occupants of the helicopter landed unhurt at the time. The helicopter has been left at the site since then.

Rahul Chaubey, District Tourism Officer, informed that the damaged helicopter was being taken to Gauchar for repairs.

Speaking on the probable reason for the incident, an IAF officer explained that oscillations occur when aerodynamic objects are underslung. “When oscillations become too much, it can go out of control and becomes a risk to the mother helicopter that is carrying it. So, it was jettisoned at a safe location,” the official explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.