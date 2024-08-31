GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IAF helicopter jettisons damaged chopper in transit for repairs over unpopulated area in Kedarnath valley

Mi-17 V5 helicopter was transporting the damaged Kestrel civil chopper when the load had to be discarded for reasons of flight safety; an enquiry has been ordered

Updated - August 31, 2024 07:24 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 11:13 am IST - Dehradun

The Hindu Bureau
A Crystal Company helicopter that had met with an accident and was being carried to the Gauchar airstrip by an MI-17 chopper of the defence forces falls down near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on August 31, 2024.

A Crystal Company helicopter that had met with an accident and was being carried to the Gauchar airstrip by an MI-17 chopper of the defence forces falls down near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on August 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A damaged helicopter being airlifted from Kedarnath, underslung to an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter, crashed to the ground after it became unstable and was jettisoned mid-air. No casualty was reported in the incident. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF.

According to the IAF, an Mi-17 V5 helicopter was transporting the damaged Kestrel civil chopper in the Kedarnath valley when the load had to be discarded for reasons of flight safety.

“The crew safely released the load over an unpopulated area, ensuring no damage to life or property. An enquiry has been ordered,” the IAF said.

The helicopter belonged to Crystal Aviation Private Limited, which had an emergency landing in Kedarnath on May 24 after it developed a snag mid-air. The pilot had ensured that all seven occupants of the helicopter landed unhurt at the time. The helicopter has been left at the site since then.

An SDRF person near the debris of a Crystal Company’s helicopter after it fell down upon losing its balance from an MI-17 chopper of the defence forces, near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on August 31, 2024.

An SDRF person near the debris of a Crystal Company’s helicopter after it fell down upon losing its balance from an MI-17 chopper of the defence forces, near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on August 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rahul Chaubey, District Tourism Officer, informed that the damaged helicopter was being taken to Gauchar for repairs.

Speaking on the probable reason for the incident, an IAF officer explained that oscillations occur when aerodynamic objects are underslung. “When oscillations become too much, it can go out of control and becomes a risk to the mother helicopter that is carrying it. So, it was jettisoned at a safe location,” the official explained.

