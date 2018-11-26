Heed the Constitution or face chaos, says CJI Ranjan Gogoi

It is in the best interests of the nation to heed to the ethics and morality of the Constitution; otherwise, our hubris will end with a plunge into chaos, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said on Monday.

Speaking at the Constitution Day function with President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad sharing the stage, the Chief Justice said the Constitution was “the voice of the marginalised as well as the prudence of the majority”.

A guide amid crises

“Its wisdom continues to guide us in moments of crisis and stability. It is in our best interests to heed its advice,” Chief Justice Gogoi said.

Justice Kurian Joseph said despite India’s diversities, the Constitution and its ethics made it a great nation.

In his speech, Mr. Prasad highlighted how the Supreme Court had soothed crises in the past. However, the Law Minister said he wanted to make a “submission” before ending his speech. He said the Supreme Court judges should reach a consensus on what made “constitutional morality”.

President Kovind said the Constitution was the “modern scripture of independent India”.

Shared enterprise

The Constitution has given the judiciary, government and the legislature critical responsibilities. “It also urged them to build a fraternal and parallel relationship. The duty of safeguarding and strengthening the Constitution is a shared enterprise among all three institutions, in partnership with the people of India,” the President said.

He said the concept of ‘justice’ needs innovation. For example, political justice would also entail transparency in campaign finance. Disruptions in parliamentary proceedings, which he called an “unfortunate occurrence”, may be viewed by some as an “encroachment on the citizen’s understanding of justice”.