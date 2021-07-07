Heavyweights dropped as Cabinet reshuffle attempts inclusion, political messaging

Midway through his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversees swearing-in of 43 Ministers.

In a major shake-up of his Council of Ministers almost midway through his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversaw the swearing-in of 43 Ministers (new, and seven promotions to the Cabinet rank) and dropped 12 Ministers (seven Cabinet Ministers and five Ministers of State), including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, on Saturday. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s new Health Minister will be the newly elevated Cabinet Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Government sources have termed it an effort by Prime Minister Modi to strike a balance between the political messaging of including MPs from various regional centres as well as from marginalised communities, and beefing up the skill sets of Ministries with professionally and educationally qualified additions.

Several Ministries have been clubbed together, sources say, to increase synergy, for example, Odisha MP and former bureaucrat Ashwini Vaishnaw will be Railway Minister with additional charge of Information and Technology and Communication; Dharmendra Pradhan will handle Education with Skill Development; while Home Minister Amit Shah will have additional charge of the new Ministry of Cooperation.

The exclusions

The rejig was significant not just for the inclusions but also heavyweights who were dropped from the Cabinet, including Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank”, apart from Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan; and Ministers of State Babul Supriyo, Debashree Choudhary, Ratan Lal Kataria, Pratap Sarangi and Sanjay Dhotre.

While unhappiness with the handling of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is being cited as the reason why Dr. Harsh Vardhan had to go, Mr. Javadekar and Mr. Prasad’s exits appeared to be over the failure to handle controversial issues hitting the government with regard to their Ministries.

Portfolios

The portfolios of the new Ministers was announced late at night, with Jyotiraditya Scindia getting the Civil Aviation portfolio, and former petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan given Education. Mr. Pradhan’s petroleum portfolio will be handled by Hardeep Singh Puri, while former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal will handle Law and Justice after the resignation of Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad. Janata Dal (United)’s R.C.P. Singh will be the new Steel Minister, and Pashupati Paras will occupy his brother, the late Ram Vilas Paswan’s old portfolio of Food and Consumer Affairs. Anurag Thakur will take over as the new Information and Broadcasting Minister after Mr. Javadekar’s resignation. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Yadav will be the new Environment, and Labour Minister.

Political signalling

With Saturday’s inclusions, the government now has a record 12 Ministers belonging to the Scheduled Castes, 27 belonging to Other Backward Classes, eight Ministers belonging to the Scheduled Tribes and five Ministers belonging to minority communities, including one Muslim, one Christian, one Sikh and two Buddhists. Women Ministers number at 11 in the Modi government, with two Cabinet Ministers and the others being Ministers of State. “The spread of the Council of Ministers has been to reflect not just marginalised sections of society but also marginalised regions like the northeast, with a Minister each from Tripura (Pratima Bhowmick) and Manipur (Rajkumar Ranjan Singh), a Cabinet Minister (Virendra Kumar) from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, et al,” said a government source. Women emerged as a significant vote bank for the BJP in the general elections and in the Bihar Assembly polls as well, and therefore form a sizeable presence in the Modi government.

Also Read Analysis | Seeds of political battle lines drawn for 2024 in Cabinet overhaul

This sense of inclusion is tinged with the need to beef up the governance deficit that has emerged in the government, especially during the second wave of the pandemic. Former chief ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Narayan Rane have been made Cabinet Ministers, and those with experience in State governments like Purushottam Rupala, and long-term MPs like Virender Singh, a six term MP, have been included. Former bureaucrat and Odisha MP Ashwini Vaishnaw has also been included as a Cabinet Minister in his first outing with the Railways portfolio as he has held infrastructure-related positions both in government and outside. The current government has 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers and seven civil servants, and seven Ph.D.s and three MBAs along with 68 Ministers with graduate degrees.

Poll-going States

Like all reshuffles, this one too made a significant nod to States going to polls in the next year, with U.P. getting seven Ministerial berths, taking its tally in the Council of Ministers to 14. Uttarakhand saw the inclusion of Ajay Bhatt. For Punjab, the elevation of Hardeep Singh Puri to Cabinet was a nod to Sikh sentiments, and Manipur got Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in a Minister of State berth. Gujarat, which goes to polls a little later in 2022, got two Cabinet berths, with Mansukh Mandaviya and Purushottam Rupala’s elevation, and a Minister of State berth for Darshana Jardosh, MP from Surat.

Ongoing projects

With the inclusion of four Ministers — Nishith Pramanik, John Barla, Subhash Sarkar and Shantanu Thakur — Mr. Modi established that West Bengal would continue to be important as a political project for the BJP.

The inclusion of Maratha strongman Narayan Rane proved the same for Maharashtra, with the portends of a peaceful relationship between the Centre and the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led Maharashtra government not very sunny.

The reshuffle was the result of a massive stock taking exercise undertaken by Mr. Modi for over a month, and the outcome is a complete redrawing of the government and the BJP’s political project as well.