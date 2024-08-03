ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains batter Rajasthan; Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, to receive more on August 3

Updated - August 03, 2024 06:30 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 06:10 pm IST - Jaipur

Rajasthan records 280.6 mm of rainfall against the average of 231.3 mm of rain between August 1 -3

PTI

Moderate to heavy rains have been predicted in Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Jalore and Bikaner, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Heavy rains lashed Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, with Kolai Magra in Bikaner district receiving the maximum rainfall of 195 mm, the Meteorological Department said on August 3.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on August 3, Masuda (Ajmer) recorded 180 mm of rain followed by 170 mm in Nayanagar (Beawar) and in Pisangan (Ajmer), 150 mm in Mangliawas (Ajmer) and in Bhim (Rajsamand), and 130 mm in Tatgarh (Ajmer) and in Merta City (Nagaur).

According to the department, while most places in eastern and western Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, many places recorded showers ranging from 10 mm to 120 mm during this period.

The humidity at most places was recorded between 85 to 100%, at 8.30 a.m. on August 3.

Moderate to heavy rains have been predicted in Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Jalore and Bikaner, on Saturday.

Surplus rain has been recorded in the state from June 1 to August 3, the Jaipur Met centre said.

During this period, 280.6 mm of rainfall was recorded against the average of 231.3 mm of rain.

In Eastern Rajasthan, 379.8 mm rainfall has been recorded against 324.6 mm of rain recorded normally while 201.7 mm actual rainfall in western Rajasthan was recorded against 157.1 mm of average rain.

