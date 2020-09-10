Heavy rains over parts of south, northeast India likely over next 4-5 days: IMD

Heavy rainfall over parts of south and northeast India is likely over the next five days, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.
An off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from south Maharashtra coast to north Kerala coast and a cyclonic circulation lies over east-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast, the IMD said.
Also read: August rainfall highest since 1926: IMD
A cyclonic circulation also lies over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood. A low pressure area is also likely to form over west-central Bay of Bengal, it said.
Under the influence of these systems, parts of northeast and south India are likely to receive heavy precipitation, it added.
Heavy rainfall at isolated places is also very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days and over northeast India during the next four-five days.
Rainfall distribution and intensity is very likely to increase over Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Vidarbha and adjoining areas from September 12 onwards.
Also read: India to receive normal monsoon, forecasts IMD
Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over peninsular India during the next four-five days, the IMD said.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over coastal Karnataka during September 10 to 13, in south interior Karnataka during September 9-12, in Kerala and Mahe during September 9-11, it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath