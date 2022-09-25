Heavy rains, lightning kill at least 36 in U.P.

According to sources, as many as 12 people were struck by lightning

AP LUCKNOW
September 25, 2022 00:10 IST

Hazardous weather has killed at least 36 people in northern India over the past 24 hours, including 12 who who were struck by lightning, officials said as they warned of more heavy downpours in the coming days.

At least 24 people died after their homes collapsed amid unrelenting rains across Uttar Pradesh, Relief Commissioner Ranvir Prasad said.

Mohamed Usman, 15, was on his friend's roof in the city of Prayagraj when lightning struck Friday evening, killing him instantly. His friend Aznan was injured and is being treated in a hospital.

“As soon as they set foot on the roof, they were hit by lightning and my son died,” said Mohammad Ayub, Usman's father.

Officials said 39 people in the State have died from lightning in the last five days, prompting the authorities to issue new guidelines as to how people can protect themselves during a thunderstorm.

Lightning strikes are common during India’s monsoon season, which runs from June to September.

Col. Sanjay Srivastava, whose organisation Lightning Resilient India Campaign works with the Indian Meteorological Department, said that deforestation, the depletion of water bodies, and pollution contributed to climate change, which led to more lightning.

Global warming has also increased the frequency of lightning, said Sunita Narain, director general at the Center for Science and Environment. A one degree-Celsius (1.8-degree-Fahrenheit) rise in temperature increases lightning by 12 times.

There has been a 34% rise in lightning strikes across India over the past year, which has caused the number of deaths also to increase. India recorded 1,489 deaths due to lightning in 2016, and the number grew to 2,869 in 2021, according to Col. Srivastava.

