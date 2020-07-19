Heavy rain in Delhi leaves one dead, bus stuck at underpass

Heavy early morning showers left one dead and several areas in the Capital waterlogged on Sunday. The area under the Minto Bridge, that is infamous for flooding every time the city receives heavy rain, saw a DTC bus getting stranded as well.

A 56-year-old man drowned while trying to manoeuvre his tempo through the waterlogged underpass at Minto Road on Sunday morning, said a senior police officer.

The officer said that Kundan Kumar, a native of Uttarakhand, used to drive a tempo and ferry goods from railway station to other places. On Sunday morning when he was crossing the underpass towards Connaught Place, his tempo got stuck on waterlogged underpass. He tried to manoeuvre his vehicle through the underpass, but, apparently, could not succeed.

“It appears that he died of drowning. No external injury marks on his person. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Cr. PC are under way. He is survived by wife and two daughters,” added the officer.

The MeT Department that had forecast rain for Sunday said that the city received 74.8 mm rainfall till 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. Lodhi Road, Palam and Ayanagar weather stations recorded 86 mm, 81.2 mm, 16.9 mm and 12.2 mm rainfall, respectively. This is the heaviest rainfall of the season, it added. The forecast shows that more rain is expected over the next few days

The Delhi Traffic Police since morning has been posting updates on its Twitter account asking people to avoid areas where there is heavy water-logging. It said that traffic jams had been reported from Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk, Yashwant Place to Ashoka Road, at Ring Road, Bhairon Road, and near Mundka metro station due to heavy waterlogging.

The New Delhi Traders’ Association hit out at the New Delhi Municipal Corporation for failing to upgrade drainage and prepare for pumping excess water at areas around Minto Road. The association shared videos of water entering shops in the outer circle of Connaught Place and flooding at the veranda of the iconic Regal Cinema building as well.