Heavy rainfall leaves Ajmer, Sikar waterlogged

July 10, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - Ajmer

Continuous and heavy rainfall have led to extensive waterlogging in several parts of Rajasthan's Ajmer, the officials said on July 10.

"Severe waterlogging witnessed in various parts of Ajmer, following heavy rainfall in the region," they said.

Heavy rainfall on July 9 morning also led to extensive waterlogging in Rajasthan's Sikar, disrupting normal life. Amid heavy rainfall on July 8 evening, a student died after he fell into an open sewerage tank near Nawalgarh Road in the Sikar district, an official from the Civil Defence Team (CD) said.

After receiving word of the incident, a Civil Defence Rescue team reached the spot and recovered the student's body, he said. Congress State president Govind Singh Dotasra, BJP MP Swami Sumedhanand and former MLA Amra Ram also visited the spot after learning of the incident. Sharing her concerns, on the prevailing situation, a resident said, "While the rains have brought us some respite from the heat, we are facing a lot of difficulty commuting due to extensive waterlogging. We are experiencing showers at regular intervals.

In its daily weather briefing on July 7, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall was likely to occur over North India in the next four to five days. "Heavy rains in North India for the next four to five days. The effect of active monsoon will be seen in other States," the IMD said in a statement. The agency urged people to take necessary precautions against heavy rainfall.