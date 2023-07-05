July 05, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated July 06, 2023 03:04 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Heavy rain coupled with intensified coastal erosion and strong wind kept Kerala administration on tenterhooks in many places on Wednesday.

The State has been witnessing heavy rain for the third consecutive day triggered by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

A fierce whirlwind, accompanied by heavy showers, wreaked havoc in many parts of Thrissur and Malappuram.

In Malappuram, the whirlwind lasted for about three minutes at Omanoor where as many as 15 houses were damaged.

In Kannur, a 50-year-old man died after he fell into a puddle in front of his house. In Malappuram, an elderly woman and her granddaughter went missing on Wednesday.

In Alappuzha, the body of a man who accidentally fell into the water near Thottappally spillway a couple of days ago was recovered on Wednesday.

In Vadakara, six students had a narrow escape after a tree fell on an autorickshaw in which they were travelling.

The Thrissur-Vadakkanchery National Highway, near Vazhukkumpara, where a crack developed recently, caved in during the heavy rain.

Several places in Upper Kuttanad in Alappuzha have been inundated after major rivers in the region, including the Pampa, Manimala and Achencoil, overflowed their banks. Floodwater also inundated a large stretch of the Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla State Highway at Nedumbram and several rural roads in the region.

Meanwhile, owing to sea erosion threat, around 70 people were relocated from coastal areas in Ponnani.

The coastal belt of Alappuazha and Thrissur also bore the brunt of rough seas as tidal waves caused havoc in various taluks. A total of 1,154 people were shifted to as many as 64 relief camps across the State.

Peerumade in Idukki received the highest rainfall of 220.5 mm in the State for the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, where shutters of the Kallarkutty, Pambla, and Malankara dams were opened.

A weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Wednesday sounded an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rain for six districts, including Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, on Thursday and an yellow alert for the remaining districts except for Thiruvananthapuam and Kollam, warning of isolated heavy rain.

Rain fury in Karnataka

Heavy rain across the coastal belt of Karnataka claimed four lives on Wednesday and Tuesday.

All schools and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will remain closed on Thursday.

The IMD has sounded orange alert for the coastal districts on Thursday. The coastal belt is likely to receive rain in the range of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm on the day, it said.

The Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority said that 34 houses were damaged in the rain in the district in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

It said that 18 houses in Mangaluru taluk, five in Bantwal taluk, four in Mulky taluk, and three in Ullal taluk were partially damaged. It said that 111 electricity poles, four transformers, and 4.83 km electricity supply lines of Mescomwere damaged.

Dakshina Kananda recorded 101.3 mm rainfall. Moodbidri taluk recorded the maximum of 143 mm.

(With inputs from Mangaluru)

