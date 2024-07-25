Incessant rain wreaked havoc in several parts of Maharashtra on July 25, leaving at least six persons dead and 12 injured, and inundating houses in low-lying areas. Three persons are feared trapped after a landslip in Lavasa, as officials evacuated hundreds of people to safety zones across the State.

As per the State Disaster Situation report, two persons died due to lightning in Chandrapur district, three died due to electrocution in Pune’s Deccan Gymkhana area, and one died after a landslip in Pune’s Maval tehsil. According to Pune district administration authorities, the Maval landslide victim was a restaurant staffer.

Since May 15, at least 94 people have died in different parts of Maharashtra due to monsoon-related incidents such as lightning strikes, landslips, tree falls, and building collapses. Across the State, four persons are missing and 145 have been injured. Around 241 people have been evacuated and at least 306 animals are dead.

In Pune, the fire and rescue personnel rescued and moved nearly 160 people marooned in houses and buildings in low-lying areas to safety zones, with over 200 personnel deployed in these operations. Authorities said they had responded to 16 incidents where water had flooded residential and commercial buildings since Wednesday midnight.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said if the need arises, rain-hit people will be airlifted in Pune, where the incessant downpour claimed four lives on Thursday. Mr. Shinde said he has spoken to the Pune Collector and civic officials and authorities of its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial township. He has also spoken to Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials to seek their help in the evacuation.

In Mumbai, flight operations saw significant disruptions at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Due to poor visibility, there was brief suspension of flight operations at 10:36 a.m. Flight operations resumed at 10:55 a.m. after visibility improved. Airlines issued travel advisories while Air India announced full refund or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on Thursday.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the Shinde government must immediately announce a financial package for farmers who have suffered crop losses due to heavy rains lashing the State.

The Department of Education declared holiday for schools and colleges in Thane, Raigad, Pune, Palghar, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. A public advisory was issued by civic officials urging people to stay indoors.

With the lakes supplying water to the city filling up fast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai announced withdrawal of its earlier decision of cut 10% water supply from July 29. Due to heavy rains, storage in seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai has reached 66.77%, and four of the seven - Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, and Modaksagar - are already overflowing, a BMC official said.

The water stock in the lakes is expected to rise further as heavy rain continues in the catchment areas.

Two trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Pune - 12125 Pragati Express and 12123 Deccan Queen - were cancelled. The local train service in Mumbai also suffered delays. Railway tracks in Kurla and Ghatkoper appeared flooded.

With the downpour continuing unabated virtually throughout the day, traffic was thrown off-kilter in Pune city and rural parts of the district, with several bridges on the Mula-Mutha river in Pune city being submerged. Nearly 45,000 cusecs of water was discharged from the Khadakwasla dam – the city’s water lifeline, said district administration authorities.

Catchment areas in Pune’s Velhe, Mulshi and Bhor tehsils have received heavy rain since Wednesday night.

Deputy Chief Minister and District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar visited the Pune Police Commissionerate to assess the ongoing relief and rescue operations. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Pawar said the State government has urged Karnataka to increase the water discharge from Lal Bahadur Shastri dam to 3 lakh cusecs from the current outflow of 2.5 lakh cusecs to avoid flooding in Sangli and Kolhapur districts. The Koyna dam in Maharashtra’s Satara district is already 75% full, he said.

The Indian Army, in a statement, said, “The Army column comprising of infantry troops, engineer task force, and medical personnel, is fully equipped with rescue boats and essential healthcare services to assist the affected people. The Indian Air Force is also on standby for any likely contingencies and the armed forces are fully prepared and equipped to assist the civil administration.”

Swach, the cleanliness workers’ collective in Pune, has announced a disruption in door-to-door waste collection for the coming days due to severe flooding affecting their homes. Over 600 workers from the Patil Estate slums had to be evacuated, leaving their belongings behind, it said.

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday updated its weather forecast for Mumbai to “red alert” till 8.30 a.m. on Friday. Red alert was also issued for Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Pune with heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted at a few places, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

