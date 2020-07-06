Heavy rain in Haryana, Punjab areas

Chandigarh

06 July 2020 07:51 IST

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Haryana and Punjab on Sunday morning, bringing down the mercury by a few notches and providing the much-needed relief to people from the sultry weather.

Chandigarh and its adjoining towns of Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana also received rain. Karnal, Hisar, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Jind, Kaithal and Ambala were among other places in Haryana to be lashed by rain. Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Rupnagar in Punjab also received showers. Sultry weather conditions had prevailed in these States and common capital Chandigarh for the past week.

