Heavy engineering equipment, rescue dog teams airlifted to landslide-hit Wayanad

Heavy engineering equipment and rescue dog teams were being airlifted, and disaster relief teams had been dispatched by the Indian Coast Guard to provide aid and succour to people after a series of landslides in the hilly areas of Kerala's Wayanad district early on July 30.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 93 people had died and around 128 had been injured in the massive landslides in the northern Wayanad district, which left behind a trail of destruction and despair.

“As tragic disaster struck at Wayanad in wee hours today, Indian Armed Forces swung into immediate action and 300 Military personnel were moved forthwith to commence rescue operations. During the day, additional columns of Army, Naval teams and helicopters from Air Force were mobilised to assist the rescue and relief efforts,” the office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on social media platform X.

The Minister’s office also said all-out efforts were underway as additional troops, heavy engineering equipment, rescue dog teams, and other essential relief stores were being airlifted by service aircraft from Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, and Delhi..

Earlier in the day, his office also said in a post on X that the Defence Minister had on Tuesday spoken to Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to take stock of rescue and relief work being undertaken by Army units in landslide-hit Wayanad.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) district headquarters for Kerala and Mahe, and the Coast Guard station at Beypore, had dispatched disaster relief teams (DRT) on Tuesday to the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad, the Ministry said.

"The DRT comprising highly trained ICG personnel and dedicated medical team have been mobilised to provide immediate relief and support to the communities impacted by the disaster," it said.

The teams are equipped with essential disaster relief materials, including rubber inflatable boats for rescue operations, diesel-driven pumps to manage water and drainage issues, life jackets for safety, raincoats and gum boots for personnel protection in adverse weather conditions, and earth-clearing equipment for removing debris and accessing affected areas, the statement said.

"The ICG also dispatched food materials, drinking water and other essential supplies to support the affected population. The distribution of these supplies is being coordinated with the district disaster management team to ensure efficient aid delivery. ICG is working closely with local authorities to mitigate the impact of this disaster," the Defence Ministry said.

