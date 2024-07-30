GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy engineering equipment, rescue dog teams airlifted to landslide-hit Wayanad

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s office said additional teams from the Army and Navy, and helicopters from the Air Force had been mobilised; Indian Coast Guard has sent disaster relief teams

Updated - July 30, 2024 10:41 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 10:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said 93 people had died and around 128 had been injured in the massive landslides in the northern Wayanad district.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said 93 people had died and around 128 had been injured in the massive landslides in the northern Wayanad district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Heavy engineering equipment and rescue dog teams were being airlifted, and disaster relief teams had been dispatched by the Indian Coast Guard to provide aid and succour to people after a series of landslides in the hilly areas of Kerala's Wayanad district early on July 30.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 93 people had died and around 128 had been injured in the massive landslides in the northern Wayanad district, which left behind a trail of destruction and despair.

“As tragic disaster struck at Wayanad in wee hours today, Indian Armed Forces swung into immediate action and 300 Military personnel were moved forthwith to commence rescue operations. During the day, additional columns of Army, Naval teams and helicopters from Air Force were mobilised to assist the rescue and relief efforts,” the office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on social media platform X.

Wayanad landslide: Army dogs that can sniff out life from under mud to be deployed

The Minister’s office also said all-out efforts were underway as additional troops, heavy engineering equipment, rescue dog teams, and other essential relief stores were being airlifted by service aircraft from Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, and Delhi..

Earlier in the day, his office also said in a post on X that the Defence Minister had on Tuesday spoken to Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to take stock of rescue and relief work being undertaken by Army units in landslide-hit Wayanad.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) district headquarters for Kerala and Mahe, and the Coast Guard station at Beypore, had dispatched disaster relief teams (DRT) on Tuesday to the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad, the Ministry said.

"The DRT comprising highly trained ICG personnel and dedicated medical team have been mobilised to provide immediate relief and support to the communities impacted by the disaster," it said.

Wayanad disaster man-made, says Madhav Gadgil, blames Kerala government for ignoring ecological recommendations

The teams are equipped with essential disaster relief materials, including rubber inflatable boats for rescue operations, diesel-driven pumps to manage water and drainage issues, life jackets for safety, raincoats and gum boots for personnel protection in adverse weather conditions, and earth-clearing equipment for removing debris and accessing affected areas, the statement said.

"The ICG also dispatched food materials, drinking water and other essential supplies to support the affected population. The distribution of these supplies is being coordinated with the district disaster management team to ensure efficient aid delivery. ICG is working closely with local authorities to mitigate the impact of this disaster," the Defence Ministry said.

Related Topics

flood / relief and aid organisation / natural disasters / disaster management / avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.