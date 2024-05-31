Heatwave: Temperatures to cool down gradually in North India over the next 2-3 days, says IMD

The prevailing heatwave conditions over many parts of North, Northwest and Central India will abate gradually during the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

India has been experiencing a blisteringly hot summer, with several States experiencing heatwaves for several days in May. Heatwave conditions have prevailed over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan since May 17, while Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have experienced it since May 18.

The IMD has noted that Sri Ganganagar (West Rajasthan) recorded the highest maximum temperature of 48.3°C on Thursday.

The IMD noted that these were above normal by 3-6°C over many parts of Northwest India and in isolated parts of Central & East India.

It said there would be a gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C over northwest & central India over the next three days and no significant change thereafter.

Heatwave deaths

Meanwhile, at least 24 people died of suspected heatstroke in Bihar and Odisha on Thursday, and the heatwave in the region is expected to continue until Saturday, authorities said.

The prevailing heatwave over east India is likely to continue for two days, the IMD has said, which declares a heatwave when the temperature is 4.5°C to 6.4°C higher than normal.

A total of 14 people died in Bihar on Thursday, officials said, including 10 people involved in organising the seven-phase national elections that are currently underway. Parts of Bihar are voting in the final round of polling on June 1.

The deaths of 10 people were also reported in the government hospital in Odisha’s Rourkela on the same day, authorities told Reuters, prompting the Odisha government to advise against outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when temperatures peak.

Three people died of suspected heatstroke in Jharkhand, local media reported.

India’s neighbour Pakistan has also seen a spike in forest fires as temperatures soar, going as high as 52.2°C last week.

Cyclone Remal batters Assam, Manipur

While heat is affecting some parts of the country, Manipur and Assam have been battered by heavy rainfall after Cyclone Remal, with several areas inundated on May 31.

The IMD has said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, parts of West Bengal and Sikkim over the next five days.

It has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala, Mahe, Andaman & Nicobar Islands between May 31 and June 2. Tamil Nadu, and parts of Karnataka could witness on June 1 and June 2, the IMD observed.

(With inputs from agencies)

