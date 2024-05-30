Heatwave conditions to be reduced gradually over northwest, central India from May 30

The India Meteorological Department said on May 29 that the heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailing over northwest and central India are likely to be reduced gradually from May 30.

The IMD said that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely in isolated parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha on Thursday. It further said that hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over isolated parts of Konkan and Goa on May 30 and 31.

The IMD predicted warm night conditions are very likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on May 29 and 30.

➢ Today, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over many parts of Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh; in some parts of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.



➢ Heat wave conditions prevailed in some parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. pic.twitter.com/zmIGwO1bPm — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 29, 2024

Executive Director of Interventional Cardiology Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi, Dr. Atul Mathur warned of cardiovascular system issues and advised drinking water to keep the body hydrated amid IMD's heatwave warning in the National Capital.

"Our country is facing aggressive temperatures. Due to this, even a normal person can have issues with the cardiovascular system. If you have not been drinking water, you will be dehydrated. For those who have pre-existing heart issues, their BP becomes high. The main concern is dehydration. So, everyone should regularly drink water to keep themselves hydrated. Senior citizens should avoid going out during extreme heat hours," Dr. Mathur told ANI on Wednesday.

The maximum temperatures were markedly above normal at a few places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on May 28, as per the IMD data. The data further said that a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over east India during the next three days and gradually fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius thereafter. It added that no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over the remaining parts of the country.

Bringing some respite to severe heatwave conditions, parts of Delhi-NCR earlier in the day witnessed a sudden change of weather. There were light showers in some parts of the National Capital. Visuals from Delhi's India Gate, R.K. Puram, Chhattarpur, Ashoka Road and parts of Noida showed the sky covered with clouds.

Earlier, the IMD clarified that the maximum temperature of over 52 degrees Celsius recorded in Delhi on Wednesday was an "error in sensor or local factor." The IMD in an official release stated that it is examining the data and sensors.

"The maximum temperature over Delhi NCR varied from 45.2 degrees Celsius to 49.1 degrees Celsius in different parts of city, Mungeshpur reported 52.9 degrees Celsius as an outlier compared to other stations. It could be due to error in the sensor or the local factor. IMD is examining the data and sensors," the release said.

In a post on X, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju flagged the error saying that the temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius in Delhi is "very unlikely."

"It is not official yet. Temperature of 52.3°C in Delhi is very unlikely. Our senior officials in IMD have been asked to verify the news report. The official position will be stated soon," Kiren Rijiju said in the post.