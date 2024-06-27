GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heatwave 2024: Trees can help Delhi beat the heat

The video highlights the urgency of tackling heatwaves and promoting sustainable urban planning practices in the face of a changing climate

Updated - June 27, 2024 02:16 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 01:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi, the bustling capital region of India, is currently grappling with an unprecedented heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 50 degrees Celsius. In this prescient video, we delve into the concept of Urban Heat Islands and their profound impact on the city’s residents.

Join us as we explore the factors contributing to the formation of Urban Heat Islands in dense urban areas like Delhi and uncover the disparities in land surface temperatures across different regions of the city. Through interviews with experts and locals, we shed light on the challenges faced by individuals, including fruit sellers, due to the scorching heat.

Are heatwaves natural disasters? | Explained

Discover how access to green cover and green infrastructure plays a crucial role in mitigating heat stress and learn about nature-based solutions that can help combat the effects of heatwaves. As the fight against climate change intensifies, it is essential to understand the importance of equitable distribution of resources to address heat-related issues effectively.

The video highlights the urgency of tackling heatwaves and promoting sustainable urban planning practices in the face of a changing climate. Stay informed, stay prepared, and join the conversation on climate resilience in cities like Delhi.

Report by Aniket Singh Chauhan

