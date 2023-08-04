Heated debate in LS on Delhi services Bill; Opposition targets govt. over Lekhi’s comment on ED

August 04, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - New Delhi:

The debate on the Delhi services Bill in the Lok Sabha not only saw Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister in 2024 but also had moments when the Opposition leaders claimed their allegation about misusing Enforcement Directorate (ED) had been proven right.

Responding to a jibe from an Opposition member on misusing the ED, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, who is also a Lok Sabha member from Delhi, advised the Opposition member to keep quiet or else the ED may visit his place.

While she clarified that she had made the comment in jest, the Lok Sabha Chair too made it clear that the comment was not part of the official records. However, on Friday, Opposition parties used Ms. Lekhi’s comment to target the Narendra Modi government.

Using the Lok Sabha clip, Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi posted in X (formerly Twitter), “Similar to the vibe of “Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamare” [My uncle is an MLA]”.

The Congress party’s official media handle posted, “‘See this is the language of this government” and added that the Minister was openly intimidating Opposition parties.

“MoS @M_Lekhi was captured on live camera, brazenly threatening Opposition MPs with potential ED raids should they dare to raise their voices against BJP Govt. This egregious abuse of power leaves no doubt that BJP will stop at nothing to crush dissent and muzzle any opposition to their authoritarian rule!” posted the official handle of the Trinamool Congress.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too, in a post, said the comment proved “the Prime Minister misused the ED to suppress the Opposition”.

Akali Dal attacks AAP

However, on Thursday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP came under sharp attack from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur.

“Punjab is totally under the control of Kejriwal. A leader of a small union territory is ruling the State of Punjab. He is asking for more powers over here, but he has suppressed every power of Punjab,” Ms. Badal said in the Lok Sabha.

“Sir, you will be surprised to know that even to appoint a DGP [Director General of Police], Kejriwal decides,” she added.

The other theme that was repeatedly raised in the debate, even by those who supported the Bill, was the apprehension that “control” by the Centre should not be extended to other State capitals and Delhi was a “unique case”.

Biju Janata Dal member Pinaki Misra said this law could not be brought with respect of “full States” such as Odisha, Rajasthan and West Bengal and could be done only in the case of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as it has peculiar and special status.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the Bill could even pave the way for Centre converting cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru into union territories.

YSRCP MP P.V. Midhun Reddy supported the Bill, saying this is a unique measure, and expressed the hope that it is not replicated for other States.

