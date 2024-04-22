GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hearing in 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi postponed to May 2

The defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra six years ago

April 22, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - Sultanpur (UP)

PTI
The complaint was filed on August 4, 2018, against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged objectionable comments against Amit Shah made at a press conference in Bengaluru. File

The complaint was filed on August 4, 2018, against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged objectionable comments against Amit Shah made at a press conference in Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Hearing in a 2018 defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remark targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on April 22 postponed by an MP-MLA court in Sultanpur to May 2.

According to Mr. Gandhi's counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla, the hearing was scheduled for Monday but could not be held as a judge was yet to be assigned to the court.

The MP-MLA court fixed May 2 as the next date of hearing in the matter, he added.

The defamation complaint against Mr. Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra six years ago.

Last December, the court issued a warrant against Rahul Gandhi. Subsequently, Mr. Gandhi halted his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi on February 20, appeared in the court and was granted bail.

The complaint was filed on August 4, 2018, against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged objectionable comments against Mr. Shah made at a press conference in Bengaluru in May of that year during the Karnataka elections.

The complainant referred to Mr. Gandhi's comment that the BJP claims to believe in honest and clean politics but has a party president who is an "accused" in a murder case. Mr. Shah was BJP president when Mr. Gandhi made the comment.

About four years before Mr. Gandhi's remark, a special CBI court in Mumbai discharged Mr. Shah in a 2005 fake encounter case when he was a Minister of State for home in Gujarat.

