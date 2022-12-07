‘Hear first term MPs out, help run the House’: PM Modi on start of Winter Session

December 07, 2022 11:43 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, urged leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make Parliament’s winter session more productive, especially keeping in view the first term members of Parliament, for whom sessions were a valuable experience of public debate and an important aspect of public life.

Mr. Modi said this while making his customary remarks at the start of the session and was flanked by parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V. Muraleedharan and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh.

“I am making this appeal for cooperation especially in view of the first term MPs, who have met me over the course of this Lok Sabha. They have, across party lines” expressed their pain of being denied an opportunity to learn due to disruption and adjournments,” said Prime Minister Modi. Mr Modi urged all political parties to give first time MPs a chance to participate in debates for their bright future and also for preparing the next generation in democracy.

He also said that India hosting the G20 summit, which will be held next year, is not merely a diplomatic event but also a chance to showcase the country’s capabilities before the world. The prime minister said he had a cordial discussion with leaders of different parties recently at an all-party meeting on G20 and expressed hope that it will be reflected in Parliament as well. “The spirit in which those discussions were held, I hope, will be reflected in the course of this session of Parliament as well, and we can accomplish much of what we have set out to do,” he said.

The winter session of Parliament got underway on Wednesday, Decemeber 7 and will continue till December 29 with a total of 17 sittings of both Houses.